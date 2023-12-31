RIZIN 45 Results: Kyoji Horiguchi, Kai Asakura Earn Titles

On Sunday, Dec. 31, RIZIN Fighting Federation hosted RIZIN 45, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured two championship bouts plus several more MMA fights. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kyoji Horiguchi def. Makoto Shinryu by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:44 – for the flyweight title

Kai Asakura def. Juan Archuleta by TKO (knee to the body). Round 2, 3:20 – for the bantamweight title

Kleber Koike def. Yutaka Saito by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 1:21

Ren Hiramoto def. YA-MAN by unanimous decision

Seika Izawa def. Miyuu Yamamoto by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 0:37

Mikio Ueda def. Tsuyoshi Sudario by TKO. Round 2, 0:55

Hiromasa Ougikubo def. John Dodson by unanimous decision

Vince Morales def. Yuki Motoya by unanimous decision

Shinobu Ota def. Ryusei Ashizawa by TKO. Round 1, 2:21

Kouzi def. Kota Miura by TKO. Round 2, 0:59

Igor Tanabe def. Shinsho Anzai by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:32

Hiroya Kondo def. Jo Arai by TKO. Round 2, 2:53

Yuta Kubo def. Rukiya Anpo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:28

Suguru Nii def. Satoshi Yamasu by KO. Round 2, 1:03

Tatsuki Shinotsuka def. Daichi Tomizawa by unanimous decision

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Jongmin Shin by TKO. Round 2, 2:16

Joe Hiramoto def. Yushi Sakura via unanimous decision

Kyoji Horiguchi sinks in the RNC and is THE FIRST EVER RIZIN FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION‼️ 📡 Watch on @FITEtv !🔻https://t.co/eEpfmslhPp pic.twitter.com/5m1tsqKQ4y — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2023

Advertisement

