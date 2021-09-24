UFC 266 Weigh-in Video and Results: All Fighters Make Weight

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the UFC will host UFC 266, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event is headlined by two title fights.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title for the second time as he faces number-two contender Brian Ortega. And, for the night’s co-main event, women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko will face challenger Lauren Murphy, who looks to upset a nearly three-year run of the reigning champ.

The early prelims will air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, and the action will continue on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 24. Video of the ceremonial weigh-ins appears above, while the results appear below.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card

ESPN+/ESPNNEWS Preliminary Card

ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Card

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Brian Ortega (144) – for featherweight titleValentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Lauren Murphy (125) – for women’s flyweight titleRobbie Lawler (184) vs. Nick Diaz (185.5)Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257)Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.5)Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (154.5)Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Chris Daukaus (231)Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)Uros Medic (156) vs. Jalin Turner (156)Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Nick Maximov (185.5)Matthew Semelsberger (170.5) vs. Martin Sano (170)Oamr Morales (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)