Bellator Champions Series ‘Paris’ Results: Mix Retains After Close Fight

On Friday, May 17, the Professional Fighters League hosted Bellator Champions Series: Paris, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event featured the Bellator Bantamweight title fight between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov.

The event aired live on MAX starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov by split decision (46-49, 48-47, 48-47) – for the bantamweight title

Cédric Doumbé def. Jaleel Willis by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:33

Costello van Steenis def. Gregory Babene by submission (Von Flue choke). Round 2, 2:16

Yves Landu def. Jonas Bilharinho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Archie Colgan def. Thibault Gouti by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Slim Trabelsi def. Louis Sutherland by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Mansour Barnaoui def. Yusuke Yachi by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 4:08

Mike Shipman def. Steven Hill by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Aspen Ladd def. Katerina Shakalova by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Asael Adjoudj def. Bruno Fontes by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:11