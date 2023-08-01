Super RIZIN 2: Asakura vs. Karamov Results

On Saturday, Jul. 29, RIZIN FF hosted Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2: McKee vs. Pitbull, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event featured multiple titles across RIZIN FF. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Vugar Karamov def. Mikuru Asakura by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:41 — for the vacant featherweight title
Juan Archuleta def. Hiromasa Ougikubo by unanimous decision — for the vacant bantamweight title
Seika Izakawa def. Claire Lopez by submission (ninja choke). Round 1, 1:04 — for the atomweight title
Chihiro Suzuki def. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:32
Tofiq Musayev def. Akira Okada by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:11
Shinobu Ota def. Kenta Takizawa by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 4:54
Igor Tanabe def. Daichi Abe by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 4:34
Yuki Ito def. Hiroya Kondo by split decision
