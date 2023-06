RIZIN 43 Results: Koike Submits Suzuki; Overturned Due to Weight Miss

On Saturday, Jun. 24, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN 43, live from the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Arena in Sapporo, Japan. The event featured MMA, kickboxing and mixed-rules bouts.

The event aired live on FITE TV starting at 1 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kleber Koike vs. Chihiro Suzuki ruled no contest

Yusuke Yachi def. Zach Zane by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:50

Mikio Ueda def. Hideki Sekine by TKO. Round 1, 0:22

Hiroaki Suzuki def. Taisei Nishitani by TKO. Round 1, 0:56

Kickboxing bout: Hiroki Suzuki def. Genji Umeno by KO (knee). Round 2, 2:34

Kickboxing bout: Minoru Kimura def. Daryl Lokoku by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:08

Yuta Kubo def. Takeaki Kinoshita by split decision

Saori Oshima def. Haruka Hasegawa by submission (V-cross arm lock). Round 1, 1:16

Suguru Nii def. Tateo Iida by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:32

Tetsuya Seki def. Raiki Endo by unanimous decision

Joji Goto def. Trent Girdham by submission (twister). Round 2, 2:34

Aoi Kuriyama def. Marina Kumagai by KO. Round 1, 2:48

Kickboxing bout: Kensei Yamakawa def. Ryoga Hirano by TKO. Round 3, 1:22

Mixed-rules bout: Toshiki Watanabe def. Kento Azumi by submission (kneebar). Round 1, 1:07

Mixed-rules bout: Suguru Hayasaka def. Daiki Maruyama by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 3:33

Kickboxing bout: Aito Tanimura def. Ryuya Koide by TKO. Round 1, 0:55

Kickboxing bout: Shoki Hoshikubo vs. Kazuyuki Furukawa ruled no contest