On Thursday, Nov. 12, Brave Combat Federation will host its 45th event from Bahrain.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Ian Entwistle returns from a four-year layoff to take on Colombia’s Dumar Roa in a 150-pound catchweight. Entwistle went 1-2 inside the Octagon, but left the promotion after multiple health issues. The British fighters has scored seven submission wins in his nine career victories. Roa, meanwhile, has bounced around the international scene, compiling eight stoppages due to strikes in his 14 wins.

The action begins at 11 a.m. ET and can be watched live above via Fite TV pay-per-view. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement