Fight Club Results: YA-MAN Knocks Out Asakura in Round 1

Fight Club was an open-fingered-glove kickboxing event hosted and organized by YA-MAN (Ren Sugiyama). It was broadcast live on Abema TV from Tokyo, Japan on Sunday Nov. 19, and the event featured seven bouts. The main event saw the kings of Japan street fighting as kickboxing star YA-MAN took on the RIZIN MMA bad-boy Mikuru Asakura. See below the results for this event.

FULL RESULTS YA-MAN def. Mikuru Asakura by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:17

Taisei Nishitani def. Hiroto Yamaguchi by TKO. Round 1, 2:56

Sota Kimura and Rikuto Shirakawa fought to a draw.

Yuma Yamaguchi def. Takamasa Hoshino by unanimous decision (3-0)

Taisuke Maeguchi def. Takamasa Abiko by TKO (injury). Round 2, 2:47

Koto Hiraoka def. Honoka Kobayashi by unanimous decision (3-0)

Ryuga Natsume def. Kota Arai by KO (leg kicks). Round 1, 1:51

