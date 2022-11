Invicta FC 50 Results: Valesca Machado Outworks Karolina Wójcik for Strawweight Title

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 50: Strawweight Title Tournament, live from the Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event featured a four-woman strawweight tournament to crown a new champion.

The event aired live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Valesca Machado def. Karolina Wójcik by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – for the strawweight title

Talita Bernardo def. Katharina Lehner by submission (kimura). Round 2, 4:26

Claire Guthrie def. Brigid Chase by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Danni McCormack def. Maira Mazar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) – strawweight title tournament reserve

Valesca Machado def. Ediana Silva by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28) – strawweight title tournament semifinal

Karolina Wójcik def. Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3) – strawweight title tournament semifinal

Elise Pone def. Melissa Oddessa Parker by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)