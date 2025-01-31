ONE Championship Confirms Loaded Fight Card for ONE 172

ONE 172 was already going to be a must-watch event on Sunday, Mar. 23, with the flyweight kickboxing super-fight between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but ONE Championship bought the heat at their press conference on Jan. 31.

Already announced was a ONE Flyweight MMA Championship match featuring Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu, three more title tilts were announced alongside the treasure trove of martial arts action.

Following his spectacular title defense at ONE 170, Tawanchai PK Saenchai goes for two-sport gold against Masaaki Noiri in a battle for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing Championship.

Advertisement



Fresh off his own win at ONE 170, ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai Champion Nabil Anane will try to avenge his only loss in ONE and unify the belts in the process against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing and Bantamweight Muay Thai Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Striking legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will try to claim gold again, meeting Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing Title. The fast-paced matchup will help set the tone for the championship action.

But so much more will go down inside Saitama Super Arena.

John Lineker makes his bantamweight kickboxing debut against Hiroki Akimoto, and Shinya Aoki wraps up a legendary career against archnemesis Eduard Folayang in a lightweight MMA showdown.

Marat Grigorian will try to continue his ascent back up the featherweight kickboxing ranks against Kaito Ono, while Suriyanlek Por Yenying collides with Ryusei Kumagai in a 132-pound catchweight contest.

In early Muay Thai action, Rak Erawan and Nadaka Yoshinari meet in a strawweight bout that is a sleeper match that will feature an adrenaline rush for fans.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is loaded with four title tilts and a super-fight in the main event slot. After ONE 170 set the benchmark for the best 2025 event, ONE 172 has all the dynamite on the bill to blow it out of the water.

ONE 172 airs live from Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, Mar. 23.