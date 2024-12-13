Invicta FC 59 Results: Maia Takes Four of Five Rounds, Captures Title

On Friday, Dec. 13, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 59: Bernardo vs. Maia, live from The Eastern in Atlanta, Ga. The event featured a bantamweight title showdown between Talita Bernardo and Jennifer Maia.

The preliminary card aired live on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on CBS Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jennifer Maia def. Talita Bernardo by unanimous decision (49-46 x3) – for the bantamweight title

Paula Bittencourt def. Alejandra Lara by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Valesca Machado def. Yasmin Castanho by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ana Palacios def. Monique Adriane by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fernanda Orellana def. Ashley Barrett by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:24