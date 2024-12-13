Invicta FC 59: Bernardo vs. Maia Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Dec. 13, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 59: Bernardo vs. Maia, live from The Eastern in Atlanta, Ga. The event features a bantamweight title showdown between Talita Bernardo and Jennifer Maia.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on CBS Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Dec. 12. See below for the weigh-in results, and above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC.
WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Talita Bernardo (134.2) vs. Jennifer Maia (133.2) – for the bantamweight title
Riley Martinez (144.4) vs. Jackie Cataline (145.4)
Alejandra Lara (129.2) vs. Paula Bittencourt (132.2)*
Valesca Machado (116) vs. Yasmin Castanho (115.2)
Monique Adriane (105.9) vs. Ana Palacios (105.7)
Ashley Barrett (115.9) vs. Fernanda Orellana (116)
* – Fighter missed catchweight limit of 130 pounds; fined 25% of purse