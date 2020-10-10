On Saturday, Oct. 10, Bellator MMA will visit the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the 10th installment of its European Series.
In the night’s headliner, heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Timothy Johnson square off for a second time. The Frenchman Kongo will headline the first major MMA card in his home country and looks to repeat his previous performance against Johnson. Kongo needed just 68 seconds to dispatch of the American two years ago. Johnson rides the momentum of two straight knockout victories into the rematch.
The prelims kick off at 1:45 p.m. ET live above, followed at 5 p.m. ET by the two-fight main card on the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson
Saul Rogers vs. Arbi Mezhidov
Melvin Manhoef vs. Simon Biyong
Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari
Terry Brazier vs. Yves Landu
Davy Gallon vs. Brian Hooi
Dominique Wooding vs. Fabacary Diatta
Jean N’Doye vs. Ciaran Clarke
Dylan Logan vs. William Gomis
Maguy Berchel vs. Lucie Bertaud
