On Saturday, Oct. 10, Bellator MMA will visit the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the 10th installment of its European Series.

In the night’s headliner, heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Timothy Johnson square off for a second time. The Frenchman Kongo will headline the first major MMA card in his home country and looks to repeat his previous performance against Johnson. Kongo needed just 68 seconds to dispatch of the American two years ago. Johnson rides the momentum of two straight knockout victories into the rematch.

The prelims kick off at 1:45 p.m. ET live above, followed at 5 p.m. ET by the two-fight main card on the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.

