Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 Results

On Friday, May 6, Bellator will host Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event features a rematch between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo for the heavyweight title.

The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 12:30 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – for the heavyweight title

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara