On Saturday, Feb. 22 (in North America), the UFC will host its 26th card on ESPN+ from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
In the night’s main event, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker lock horns. Felder, who has also competed as a welterweight, has won five of his last six, most recently defeating Brazilian Edson Barboza on the scorecards. The Kiwi Hooker is a former featherweight and has won six of his last seven. His lone loss came against the aforementioned Barboza.
The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m ET. The main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan
Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev
Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao
Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek
Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan
Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson
