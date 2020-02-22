On Saturday, Feb. 22 (in North America), the UFC will host its 26th card on ESPN+ from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker lock horns. Felder, who has also competed as a welterweight, has won five of his last six, most recently defeating Brazilian Edson Barboza on the scorecards. The Kiwi Hooker is a former featherweight and has won six of his last seven. His lone loss came against the aforementioned Barboza.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m ET. The main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.