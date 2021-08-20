Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Results

On Friday, August 20, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, veteran heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Sergei Kharitonov collide.

The prelims kick off live above at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.

FULL RESULTS Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Logan Storley vs. Dante Schiro

Marcelo Golm vs. Kelvin Tiller

Jornel Lugo vs. Keith Lee

Taylor Johnson vs. Fabio Aguiar

Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan

Archie Colgan vs. Ben Simons

Duane Johnson vs. Deven Fisher

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Kevin Childs

Jeff Nielsen vs. Kory Moegenburg