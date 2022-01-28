Eagle FC 44 Results: Kharitonov Stymies Spong, Evans Wins In His Return

On Friday, Jan. 28, Eagle Fighting Championship hosted Eagle FC 44, live from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla. The event featured a heavyweight showdown between combat sports veterans Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov.

The event aired live on FLXcast starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong by TKO (ground strikes). Round 2, 2:55

Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ray Borg def. Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28 x2)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. John Howard by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Anthony Njokuani by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:49

Dylan Salvador def. Arman Ospanov by TKO (retired). Round 2, 5:00

Yorgan De Castro def. Shaun Asher by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 1:04

Demarques Jackson def. Miles Hunsinger by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:54

Shawn Bunch def. Firdavs Khasanov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Loik Radzhabov def. Zach Zane by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 3:23

Ayadi Majdeddine def. Sitik Muduev by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)