UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi Results

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight showdown between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

Erin Blanchfield def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3)

Brendson Ribeiro def. Caio Machado by unaniumous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Ariane Lipski da Silva by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 3, 2:28

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Marc-André Barriault by KO (strikes). Round 1, 4:28

Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Charles Jourdain def. Victor Henry by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 3:43

Youssef Zalal def. Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 0:59

Alexandr Romanov def. Rodrigo Nascimento by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Serhiy Sidey def. Garrett Armfield by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Gibson def. Chad Anheliger by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Ivana Petrović by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)