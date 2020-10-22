On Thursday, Oct. 22, iKON Fighting Federation hosted its second event from San Carlos, Mexico.
In the night’s headliner, Mexico’s own Alejandro Flores took on fellow Combate Americas veteran Andy Perez in a featherweight match-up. Flores is a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series and had tasted defeat just thrice in 20 career bouts. Arizona’s Perez is an LFA veteran and was coming off a bare-knuckle MMA win in his last outing.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Alejandro Flores def. Andy Perez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Bella Mir def. Danielle Wynn by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Johnny Parsons def. Juan Ramon Grano Medina by TKO (submission due to strikes). Round 2, 3:12
Daniel Ulises Espino Palomares def. Anthony Jimenez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:56
Pete Rodríguez def. Jorge Olea by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:25
David Briones def. Alejandro Corrales by submission (kimura). Round 2, 1:46
Eraj Aliev def. Erick Olea by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
