iKON Fighting Federation 2 Results: Flores Too Much for Perez, Mir Wins Pro Debut

iKON Fighting Federation 2 Results: Flores Too Much for Perez, Mir Wins Pro Debut

On Thursday, Oct. 22, iKON Fighting Federation hosted its second event from San Carlos, Mexico.

In the night’s headliner, Mexico’s own Alejandro Flores took on fellow Combate Americas veteran Andy Perez in a featherweight match-up. Flores is a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series and had tasted defeat just thrice in 20 career bouts. Arizona’s Perez is an LFA veteran and was coming off a bare-knuckle MMA win in his last outing.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement