PFL 2022 2: Regular Season Results

On Thursday, Apr. 28, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 2: Regular Season, live from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The event features PFL heavyweights and featherweights.
The event airs live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and continues on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin
Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones
Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale
Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Kyle Bochniak vs. Bubba Jenkins
Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh
Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon
Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi
