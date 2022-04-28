PFL 2022 2: Regular Season Results

On Thursday, Apr. 28, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 2: Regular Season, live from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The event features PFL heavyweights and featherweights.

The event airs live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and continues on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Kyle Bochniak vs. Bubba Jenkins

Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi