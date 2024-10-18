PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants Preview

On Oct. 19, live from Saudi Arabia, the lineal heavyweight king Francis Ngannou will take on PFL champion Renan Ferreira in the heavyweight main event. The fight card also features multiple other title bouts. Let’s take a closer look at the matchups.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Since walking away from the UFC, the Cameroonian-born Francis Ngannou has taken part in two blockbuster boxing bouts against the royalty of heavyweight boxing. He primarily has a boxing style in MMA, a bruiser with impressive power, mixed with some wrestling as well.

Most recently, he is coming off of a brutal knockout loss against top-ranked boxer Anthony Joshua. Now, the former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will step into the PFL against the knockout striker Renan Ferreira.

Renan Ferreira is a PFL heavyweight champion and is coming off a stunning 21-second knockout win against Bellator champion Ryan Bader. Overall in his career, he has a knockout win rate of 85%. Standing at an impressive 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m), the Brazilian striker is well versed at using his length and power to his advantage. Coming into this main event bout, Ferreira will have a slight reach and height advantage.

Brazil’s Ferreira trains alongside former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos who helps him with tightening his boxing game. Given Ngannou coming off of a recent knockout loss, coming back to MMA after years away, and facing a young and hungry knockout striker; the underdog may get it done in this fight.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

With the PFL featherweight super fights championship on the line, MMA icon Cris Cyborg will face two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco, in a battle of Brazilian fighters.

Cris Cyborg is one of the all-time greats in women’s MMA having held world titles in the UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta, and Bellator. Now, she looks to add PFL gold to her name. She is best known for her Muay Thai background, aggressive style, and punching power. In addition to MMA, she has notable wins in both boxing and kickboxing.

Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco will be looking to make a name for herself in the history of women’s MMA. She is coming off of a hard-fought victory against top-ranked UFC fighter Kayla Harrison. If Pacheco is able to add Cyborg to her list of wins, it will bring up serious questions as to where she ranks on the all-time lists.

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

For the Bellator middleweight title, Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards will face off in a rematch. The undefeated Eblen is known for his Missouri wrestling while Edwards is recognized for his smart striking game.

The first fight saw Eblen get his hand raised. Coming into their second bout, Edwards is looking to avenge this loss.