PFL 2024: Championships Results

On Friday, Nov. 29, the Professional Fighters League hosted the PFL 2024: Championships, live from the Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event featured the 2024 PFL and PFL MENA Championships.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 7 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Timur Khizriev def. Brendan Loughane by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) – for the featherweight title

Dakota Ditcheva def. Taila Santos by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:41 – for the women’s flyweight title

Dovlet Yagshimuradov def. Impa Kasanganay via knockout (punches). Round 1, 0:58 – for the light heavyweight title

Shamil Musaev def. Magomed Umalatov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:44 – for the welterweight title

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Brent Primus by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:31 – for the lightweight title

Denis Goltsov def. Oleg Popov by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:55 – for the heavyweight title

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Maraoune Bellagouit by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:21 – for the MENA featherweight title

Omar El Dafrawy def. Mohammad Alaqraa by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:57 – for the MENA welterweight title

Ali Taleb def. Rachid El Hazoume by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:25 – for the MENA bantamweight title

Mohsen Mohammadseifi def. Georges Eid by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) – for the MENA lightweight title

Mansour Barnaoui def. Alfie Davis by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 3:41

Slim Trabelsi def. Abraham Bably by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gabriel Braga def. Jeremy Kennedy by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Asael Adjoudj def. Jose Perez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:10

Costello van Steenis def. Joao Dantas by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:48