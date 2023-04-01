PFL 1: 2023 Regular Season Results

On Saturday, Apr. 1, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 1: 2023 Regular Season, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features the first round of light heavyweight and featherweight fights.

The preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

Will Fleury def. Krzysztof Jotko by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Ryoji Kudo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bubba Jenkins def. Chris Wade by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Marthin Hamlet def. Mohammad Fakhreddine by submission (face crank). Round 1, 1:05

Josh Silveira def. Sam Kei by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:46

Alejandro Flores def. Daniel Torres by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Gabriel Braga def. Jesus Pinedo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Ty Flores def. Delan Monte by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Impa Kasanganay def. Cory Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)