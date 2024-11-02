UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi Preview and Predictions

The UFC returns to the Great White North this weekend as the Octagon gets set up in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for a fight night with a flyweight contender fight sitting at the top. Former champion Brandon Moreno has fallen on some turbulent times, dropping both of his last two contests. He puts his number three ranking on the line and tries to turn back the fifth ranked Amir Albazi. Albazi has not lost since 2019 when he fell short via decision to Jose Torres. Since then, he has won six straight bouts, including all five since signing with the UFC.

In the co-main event, fans will see another former champion. “Thug” Rose Namajunas has won her last two outings at flyweight after falling in her divisional debut against Manon Fiorot. She looks to make it three straight and defeat Erin Blanchfield. For her part, Blanchfield also sports a loss to the aforementioned Fiorot and is looking to get the taste of only her second professional loss out of her mouth. As has become the growing trend, the co-main event will be contested over five rounds like all main events and title fights.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Andrew Sumian and Matt Petela preview the action in this week’s Toe-toe-Toe.

Brandon Moreno has lost two consecutive fights for the first time since rejoining the UFC; can he break the skid and hand Amir Albazi his second career loss?

Sumian: No, he cannot. The time of Brandon Morenoe is unfortunately over, and this weekend will prove it.

Brandon Moreno is one of the most prolific UFC champions to date. He is popular, exciting, and extremely charismatic. Prior to his two fight skid, Moreno has been a prolific competitor and will undoubtedly go down as one of the best flyweights in UFC history. The Mexico native is a valiant striker, durable, and has one of the most durable chins in the division to date. Unfortunately for him, the last few years have not gone his way. To get back to a title shot, the only way forward is through the very durable and experienced Amix Albazi.

Amir Albazi has only suffered one loss throughout his entire MMA career. He is a top competitor in the division, but has certainly not faced the level of competition that Moreno is used to in the last few years. Albazi is a stellar grappler, and is capable of taking any formidable flyweight to the ground where he can impose his will. A win over Moreno will guarantee that he fights for the title next.

This is a classic matchup. Moreno will want to keep this on the feet while Albazi will be looking at every opportunity to take this to the ground and impose his will. I want Moreno to win, but I think his time is coming to an end. Albazi will be able to keep this competitive and score a unanimous decision victory after it is all said and done.

Petela: I not only think Brandon Moreno will come away with a win, I think he will make his way back to the flyweight title. He still has a lot of gas in the tank and not once in his current tenure in the UFC has he been outclassed by any opponent. He can and will compete with the best of the division for a few more years.

I think Moreno’s key to victory will be his scrambling. He can’t engage in a prolonged grappling match with Albazi and expect to get the win but as long as he is able to scramble back to his feet, as he does often, and use his crisp striking he will be able to outwork Albazi and score a win.

It won’t be a one-sided fight by any stretch of the imagination and Albazi will score a few takedowns and probably leave Moreno with a black eye or two from ground and pound but ultimately three of the five rounds will see the fight take place primarily on the feet where Moreno’s movement will see him hitting and not being hit.

Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield both have recent losses to Manon Fiorot; which contender earns a win in this five round showdown?

Petela: Rose Namajunas gets submitted and outclassed by Erin Blanchfield this weekend and realizes that as talented as she is, she belongs in the strawweight division. Blanchfield is so incredibly talented on the mat that it will make up for her striking deficiencies. Unless Namajunas comes into this fight with the same commitment not to be on the mat that she did in that awful rematch with Carla Esparza, this fight will eventually get down to the mat. Blanchfield is younger, stronger, and more technical in the grappling realm and that will be made abundantly clear in this co-main event. It will only take one takedown for her to impose her will, advance position and secure an arm triangle choke submission. My guess is it happens before the midway point of the second round.

Sumian:What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: It is ride or die for Pedro Munhoz. The once top ranked bantamweight has suffered two losses in a row and desperately needs a victory to keep his roster spot. Unfortunately, I don’t believe he will defeat rising contender Aiemann Zahabi and it will be an unfortunately ending to the once high flying Munhoz in the UFC.

Petela: Caio Machado. This is his third UFC fight and the one thing he hasn’t gotten is a victory. He takes on Brendson Ribeiro this weekend on the main card and if he comes up short it will be the end of his career with the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela:

Sumian: Derrick Lewis and Jhonata Diniz. Someone is going in this fight and it is going to be epic. Lewis still has some slug in him and he is willing and ready to show it.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Mike Malott. He will finish Trevin Giles by submission or knockout and recover from his most recent loss to Neil Magny.

Petela: Derrick Lewis. He is 39 years old and has 41 professional fights but I think the “Black Beast” has one more highlight reel knockout left in him, at least. He smokes Jhonta Diaz this weekend and adds to his promotional knockout record.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Kool-Aid and Macaroni and Cheese. Plain and simple, this fight card is going to be fun but it doesn’t seem to have a lot of stressful high stakes. Just fun fights for the sake of fun fights, like childhood before all the pressure of being an adult. So enjoy these two classic childhood snacks while you watch a great night of fights.

Sumian: Lean chicken breast. This is a formidable card with a lot of great matchups but it doesn’t excite the palate or get people going. It is exactly what you need for a Saturday night but not your first choice when it comes to meals.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) FlyW: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Albazi Albazi Women’s FlyW: Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield Blanchfield Blanchfield HW: Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonta Diniz Lewis Lewis LHW: Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro Machado Machado MW: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Stoltzfus Barriault WW: Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles Malott Malott Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET) BW: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz Zahabi Zahabi Women’s FlyW: Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Lipski Jasudavicius BW: Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry Jourdain Henry FW: Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal Shore Zalal HW: Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Romanov Romanov BW: Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield Sidey Armfield BW: Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson Gibson Gibson Women’s FlyW: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic Horth Petrovic