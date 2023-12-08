PFL Europe 4: 2023 Championships Results

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Europe 4: 2023 Championships, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event features PFL Europe 2023 championship bouts. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Nathan Kelly def. Dimitry Solimeis by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:47
Khurshed Kakhorov def. Frans Mlambo by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:32 – for the bantamweight title
Jakub Kaszuba def. John Mitchell by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:07 – for the lightweight title
Dylan Tuke def. Yazid Chouchane by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:30
Dakota Ditcheva def. Valentina Scatizzi by TKO (doctor stoppage due to swelling). Round 1, 5:00 – for the flyweight title
Jakob Nedoh def. Simeon Powell by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:16 – for the light heavyweight title
Weslley Maia def. Lewis McGrillen-Evans by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Brett Johns def. David Tonatiuh Crol by submission (triangle choke). Round 3, 3:09
Tom Breese def. Cleiton Silva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:30
Results: Kikadze Bondo def. Dominique Wooding by unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-26 x1)
Connor Hughes def. Sebas Santana Guedes by TKO (punches). Round 2, 5:00
Nate Kelly def. Calum Seaton by submission (anaconda choke). Round 2, 0:51
