On Thursday, Oct. 29, Bellator MMA will host its 250th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi battles current welterweight titleholder Douglas Lima for the promotion’s vacant middleweight belt. Mousasi lost the title to Rafael Lovato Jr., but the Oklahoma-based fighter was forced to vacate the belt due to health issues. The Dutchman Mousasi got back in the win column by defeating former UFC champion Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228. Brazil’s Lima is a three-time king of the promotion’s 170-pound division. He looks to become a two-division champion riding a three-fight winning streak that includes two finishes.

The prelims kicks off live above at 5:15 p.m. ET, followed at 8 p.m. ET by the main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network.

