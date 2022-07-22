Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson Results

On Friday, Jul. 22, Bellator will host Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson, live from the Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Wash. The event features a welterweight bout between Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson.

The preliminary card airs live and free on Bellator’s YouTube page starting at 7 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 3:47

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:16

Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez by knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:42

Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:15