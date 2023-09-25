ONE Fight Night 14’s Asa Ten Pow: Knockout is the Game Plan

“The American Ninja” Asa Ten Pow will soon be competing in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium, a mecca of Muay Thai. The America striker is booked to face Muay Thai veteran Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon at ONE Fight Night 14 on Sep. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

Ten Pow is an American athlete who has competed in Muay Thai, Kickboxing and MMA. In ONE Championship, he said that he is looking to collect a world title in each sport. He began karate when he was only a child and it sparked a lifelong passion for martial arts.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ten Pow will meet Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon in a Muay Thai showdown. Despite being only 20 years old, Rambolek has hundreds of bouts to his name. Each man is looking to take a step closer to a shot at the Bantamweight Muay Thai King Jonathan Haggerty.

Ahead of his match on Sep. 29, Asa Ten Pow sits down for an exclusive interview with Combat Press.

Exclusive Interview with Asa Ten Pow

Congratulations on the recent victory over Han Zi Hao. How did you feel about the fight?

It felt great to get back in the win column and getting TKO over someone who’s never been knocked out was great as well.

What adjustments did you make between your first and second match in ONE?

Changing training camp, getting out to Thailand to acclimate and go through a more rigorous training regimen.

Your next bout [is] Sep. 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 against Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon; what’s the game plan for this match?

The game plan is to get another knockout victory.

Rambolek is a veteran fighter despite being only 20 years old. Do these numbers and stats mean anything to you ahead of a fight, or is it just another day at the office?

Being a Westerner, we have trouble getting competition consistently Stateside. Most, if not all, of my opponents have more experience than me in Muay Thai, but I have the experience in martial arts.

With a victory, do you have your eyes on someone else in the division?

At this stage in my career, whoever gets me closer to the title – anyone in the top 5.

I know you were aiming for triple gold in ONE, How far do you think you are from a world title shot with a victory?

I feel if I can dominate the fights I am in, I should not be too far off, KO’s move the needle and the rankings faster. That is my aim.

How do you think you square up with the world champ Jonathan Haggerty?

I am 100-percent confident in myself. Jonathan would be a great opposition to overcome.

What does it feel like to compete at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium?

My last fight was my second time in Lumpinee, but at a much higher platform. I honestly felt at Home.

What does it mean to you to be one of the foremost Americans in Muay Thai?

I’ve dedicated my life to being the best, and I am proud to represent the USA on the biggest martial arts stage. It’s an honor to be considered one of the best. I hope my work ethic is something my peers can appreciate.

Lastly, Stamp or Ham Seo Hee?

I like Stamp. She’s getting better with every fight. She has the “it” factor. It will be a fun one to watch, and best wishes to both fighters.