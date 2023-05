Bellator 296: Mousasi vs. Edwards Results

On Friday, May 12, Bellator will host Bellator 296: Mousasi vs. Edwards, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event features a middleweight showdown.

The Bellator 296 preliminary card airs live on YouTube, or by clicking the picture above, starting at 12 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on Showtime starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus – lightweight grand prix quarterfinal

Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon

Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi

Tim Wilde vs. Chris Gonzalez

Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu

Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne

Jose Augusto vs. Simon Biyong