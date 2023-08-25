BKFC Prospect Series 1 Results: Six Contracts Awarded

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Prospect Series 1, live from the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Fla. The event featured up-and-coming BKFC prospects vying for a contract.

The event aired live on the BKFC app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

*Leonardo Perdomo def. Ryan Shough by KO. Round 1, 0:59

*Drew Nolan def. Markus Suarez by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 1:22

*Dameko Labon def. Justin Watson by KO. Round 1, 0:21

*Harry Cruz def. *Leandro Torres by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:29 Advertisement

*Rosa Rodriguez def. Maia Kahaunaele by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 49-43)*Leonardo Perdomo def. Ryan Shough by KO. Round 1, 0:59*Drew Nolan def. Markus Suarez by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 1:22*Dameko Labon def. Justin Watson by KO. Round 1, 0:21*Harry Cruz def. *Leandro Torres by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:29 * – Fighter awarded BKFC contract