Danial Williams Replaces Rodtang to Face Superlek on Friday

ONE Championship has a new main event for ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video on Friday, March 24. Superlek Kiatmoo9 will still defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing championship, but it won’t be against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On Wednesday, the promotion announced that Rodtang suffered an undisclosed injury that has forced him off the card. Taking his spot against the newly minted flyweight kickboxing king will be Danial Williams.

Williams was already on the card, but he was initially slated for a strawweight Muay Thai bout against Rui Botelho. The ever-exciting slugger jumped at his chance to challenge for the kickboxing gold. He has been outspoken about chasing titles in three sports since arriving in ONE, so this is a dream come true for him.

“Mini T” will bring an aggressive and fast-paced style against Superlek that will still give the main event the electricity it needs for the Thai superstar’s first World Title defense. He had been awaiting his chance to take on Rodtang but will now have to wait for that striking super-fight to go down.

ONE Fight Night 8 will still consist of ten martial arts contests. Botelho remains on the card but will now take on Aslanbek Zikreev in a 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Mar. 24. The event is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.