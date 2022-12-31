Fury Pro Grappling 6 Results: Robertson and Hooper Win by Submission

On Friday, Dec. 30, Cage Fury Fighting Championships hosted Fury Pro Grappling 6, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. The event featured 18 professional grappling matches.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas by submission (rear-naked choke). 1:05
Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida by submission (calf slicer). 3:55
Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders by decision
Andre Petroski def. Ovince St. Preux by decision
Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres by submission (rear-naked choke). 5:44
Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles by decision
Nick Galanti def. Philip Rowe by decision
Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel by decision
Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov by decision
Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry by decision
Elijah Ezucar def. Denis Gunic by submission (heel hook). 0:30
Molli Zborowski def. Jonna Wood by decision
Charlie Livingston def. Kevin Stilo by decision
Elaine Shin def. Ryot Quinn by submission (triangle armbar). 2:53
Connor Dixon def. James Hardeman
Kevin Dantzler def. Dennis Pressey Jr. by submission
Sandy Chheng vs. Amanda Mazza
Josh Hammaker vs. Jonathan Pecyna
Freddy Boasi vs. Max Livingston
