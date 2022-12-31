Fury Pro Grappling 6 Results: Robertson and Hooper Win by Submission

On Friday, Dec. 30, Cage Fury Fighting Championships hosted Fury Pro Grappling 6, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. The event featured 18 professional grappling matches.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas by submission (rear-naked choke). 1:05

Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida by submission (calf slicer). 3:55

Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders by decision

Andre Petroski def. Ovince St. Preux by decision

Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres by submission (rear-naked choke). 5:44

Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles by decision

Nick Galanti def. Philip Rowe by decision

Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel by decision

Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov by decision

Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry by decision

Elijah Ezucar def. Denis Gunic by submission (heel hook). 0:30

Molli Zborowski def. Jonna Wood by decision

Charlie Livingston def. Kevin Stilo by decision

Elaine Shin def. Ryot Quinn by submission (triangle armbar). 2:53

Connor Dixon def. James Hardeman

Kevin Dantzler def. Dennis Pressey Jr. by submission

Sandy Chheng vs. Amanda Mazza

Josh Hammaker vs. Jonathan Pecyna

Freddy Boasi vs. Max Livingston