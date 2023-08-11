BKFC 48: Dodson vs. Ridge Results

On Friday, Aug. 11, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 48: Dodson vs. Ridge, live from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a flyweight title bout.

The event airs live on the BKFC app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS John Dodson vs. JR Ridge – for the flyweight title

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Halloway

Eric Dodson vs. Roberto Armas

Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy

Donald Sanchez vs. Blake LaCaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez

Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez