Full Card Released for ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II

ONE Championship has announced the full lineup for ONE 160, set to be held Friday, August 26, and it is guaranteed to be a nonstop roller coaster of martial arts action.

As previously announced, Thanh Le will defend the ONE featherweight world championship against Tang Kai as part of the event, but that much-anticipated world-title showdown won’t be the event’s headliner. Instead, that honor has been given to the rematch between ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee.

The first meeting between the two stars, at ONE Championship: Revolution last September, was extremely close. Neither man left anything inside the Circle, but it was the South Korean who got his arm raised in the end, ushering in a new reign in the stacked division.

Advertisement



Lee wasn’t happy with the decision, and he has been most vocal about getting a chance to reclaim his throne ever since. On Aug. 26, he’ll get his opportunity for redemption.

The main and co-main events are sure to be exceptional, but the rest of the card is equally enthralling.

The first semifinal of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium when Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves step into action. And before that, Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Sherzod Kabutov will meet in a reserve bout for the tournament, with the winner promised a place in the Grand Prix should any of the participants have to drop out.

The loaded main card will also see the return of Iuri Lapicus, who moves up to welterweight to challenge former divisional king Zebaztian Kadestam, and kicking it all off will be a scorching bantamweight Muay Thai between Saemapetch Fairtex and Rittewada Petchyindee.

A four-bout lead card will set the stage for the action on Aug. 26, which will undoubtedly be a day to remember, as ONE 161 also goes down mere hours later in U.S. primetime.

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II Main Card

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee – for the lightweight title

Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai – for the featherweight title

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves – flyweight grand prix semifinal

Muay Thai bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Sherzod Kabutov – flyweight grand prix alternate bout

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus

Muay Thai bout: Rittewada Petchyindee vs. Saemapetch Fairtex

ONE 160 Lead Card

Paul Elliott vs. Martin Batur

Amir Khan vs. Keanu Subba

Thales Nakassu vs. Kantharaj Agasa

Grappling bout: Valdir Rodrigues vs. Renato Canuto