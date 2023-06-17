GLORY ‘Collision 5’ Results: Osaro, Khbabez Win Titles; Wisse, Semeleer Defend

On Saturday, Jun. 17, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY: Collision 5, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event featured four title fights.

The preliminary card aired live on YouTube starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Antonio Plazibat vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro Kevin Tariq Osaro def. Antonio Plazibat by KO (punches and knees). Round 5, 2:08 – for the interim heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez def. Mohamed Amine by KO (strikes). Round 4, 2:02 – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse def. Serkan Özçağlayan by unanimous decision (50-45 x 5) – for the middleweight title

Endy Semeleer def. Jay Overmeer by unanimous decision (49-47, 49-46, 49-46, 50-45, 50-45) – for the welterweight title

Ibrahim El Bouni def. Felipe Micheletti by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Boapeah def. Ulric Bokeme by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 2:08

Nabil Khachab def. Vladimir Toktasynov by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Diaguely Camara def. Eduard Gafencu by TKO (punches and knees). Round 2, 2:24

Andrei Kedves def. Mareks Pelcis by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)