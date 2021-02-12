LFA 99: Dennis vs. Cherant Results

On Friday, Feb. 12, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 99: Dennis vs. Cherant from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, Myron Dennis and Fabio Cherant battle for the promotion’s vacant light heavyweight title. The Ultimate Fighter and GLORY veteran Dennis has won three straight in MMA competition leading into the title affair. A Contender Series veteran, Cherant has compiled a record of 6-1 in his young career.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement

