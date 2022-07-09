UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Results

On Saturday, July 9, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features a lightweight battle between Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

The event airs in its entirety live on ESPN and ESPN+, starting with the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Chase Sherman def. Jared Vanderaa by KO (punches). Round 3, 3:10

Aiemann Zahabi def. Ricky Turcios by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Michael Johnson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Brundage def. Tresean Gore by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:50

Antonina Shevchenko def. Cortney Casey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

David Onama def. Garrett Armfield by technical submission (head-and-arm triangle choke). Round 2, 3:13

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Karl Roberson by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:19

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)