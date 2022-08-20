UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the UFC will host UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.. The event features a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

The UFC 278 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the televised prelims on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. From there, the action shifts to ESPN+ pay-per-view for the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – for the welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos

Lucie Pudilová vs. Yanan Wu

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel da Silva