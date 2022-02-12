Fury FC 57 Results: Aliev Dominates Quintana, Misses Weight For Belt

On Friday, Feb. 11, Fury FC hosted Fury FC 57: Aliev vs. Quintana, live from the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Tex. The event featured an interim featherweight title fight between Huseyn Aliev and Andrés Quintana.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Huseyn Aliev def. Andrés Quintana by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-44)

Paris Moran def. Joey Elzea by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Diego Lopes def. Kenn Glenn by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:39

Jose Johnson def. Dulani Perry by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:12

Bobby Moffett def. Charles Cheeks III by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Aric Mercado def. Matheus Camilo by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 4:34

Sam Kilmer def. Braydon Akeo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:39

Santiago Guzman def. Marquel Mederos by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Cameron Smotherman def. Robert Casper by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:33

Morgan Oriahi def. Kenan Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

John Yiannis def. Gabriel Echavarry by KO (punch). Round 2, 3:48

Roger Reyes def. William Vandervier by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:33

Josh Van def. Francisco Obando by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:08