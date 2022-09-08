Chingiz Allazov Discusses His Upcoming Bout With Superbon

When ONE Championship returns to Prime Video later this month, the scintillating spectacle will be even more exciting thanks to an outstanding kickboxing championship battle.

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, which will go down live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sep. 30, is now set to feature ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defending his gold against ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix champ Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event.

Allazov won the illustrious striking tournament by dispatching three dangerous opponents through its three rounds of action. He claimed the coveted silver belt with his grand prix victory and also scored a chance to challenge for the divisional strap.

Ahead of his upcoming showdown with the divisional king, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian star is feeling excited and ready to put on a show.

“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter; he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet,” Allazov told ONE earlier this month.

“My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, ‘I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.’ Now, we have a good plan for Superbon.”

“Chinga” surprised both his opponents and fans in his recent outings and rose steadily to stardom during the tournament.

It was all a credit to how exciting his performances were. The back-to-back knockouts of Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut put him under the spotlight. And when he bested Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the final this past March, there was no denying his incredible potential.

Now, he is planning to stun the champion the same way. And although Allazov is confident he can do so, he’s also very aware of his upcoming opponent’s vast threat level.

“When I go to fight with Superbon, I want him to say after the first round, ‘Oh, what happened? He has a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of things,’” he said.

“He has good kicks; I have the same good kicks. He has good boxing, but I have two-to-three times better boxing than him. And more power than him. In this sport, it comes down to who is clever, who is more powerful, who has more timing, and who has a good game plan.

“I am focused on him completely. I will not fight him like I have fought the others. I will work with him. Maybe if he makes a mistake, maybe I can land a kick or punch that will get a knockout.”

Superbon may be his focus, but the Gridin Gym star would be forgiven if his mind wandered slightly astray to the possibility of capturing the ONE featherweight kickboxing title.

Allazov is trying not to get ahead of himself, but he openly admits that he is looking forward to being the man at the top of the mountain and challenging the world’s top featherweights.

“Now I have the fight with Superbon, and Inshallah, I will take the belt. I will go to fight, and I will go to victory. After that fight, maybe I will fight Grigorian, Petrosyan – all the fighters who want to fight with me,” he said.

“Now, my concentration is 100 percent on the fight. If he doesn’t have the same focus, then I will kill him. The same for me – if I don’t have focus, then I will have a problem.”

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III airs live on Prime Video on Friday, Sep. 30, at 8 p.m. ET.