ONE Chamionship Partners with Blockchain Sui; Adding ’ONE Fight Arena’

ONE Championship has partnered with Layer 1 blockchain Sui, per a joint press release on Tuesday.

The partnership was announced during a panel at Sui’s Singapore Builder House that took place during Token2049, the world’s largest crypto event.

Two of the integrations through the partnership were revealed, including a mobile video game and comic series.

Advertisement



ONE Fight Arena, the promotion’s official Web3-enabled free-to-play mobile game, will be one of the integrations for Sui. The game was built in partnership with Animoca Brands and its subsidiary Notre Game and features fighters from ONE’s deep roster of world-class martial artists.

The comic series integration will come by way of a manga series featuring ONE athletes that will b accessible through zkLogin and powered by the Walrus protocol. The series will be a free-to-play pick’em game, allowing fans to win rewards and phygital collectibles that blend physical and digital aspects.

“ONE Championship is the fastest-growing major global sports property and has established a reputation for being extremely forward-thinking and technologically innovative,” Jameel Khalfan, Head of Ecosystem Development at Sui Foundation said in the press release.

“Being chosen as their official blockchain partner and being integrated into their tech stack is a validation of Sui’s growth and adoption trajectory and another opportunity to serve the sports community with Sui’s technology.”

Sui will be featured prominently in upcoming marquee ONE events to highlight the partnership.

Always on the cutting-edge, ONE is happy to continue its innovation with Web3 and blockchain technology.

“In today’s competitive landscape, capturing attention demands high-quality, interconnected, and engaging experiences. By offering world-class events, innovative gaming, second-screen features, and leveraging Web3 technology, we aim to connect with fans on a deeper level,” Hua Fung Teh, Co-Founder and Group President of ONE Championship stated.

“Sui perfectly aligns with these objectives, and we are thrilled to partner with them as our official blockchain partner to bring this vision to life.”