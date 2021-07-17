Home
Events
Jermell Charlo (L) and Brian Castano,(Amanda Westcott/Showtime)
Events

Showtime Boxing: Charlo vs. Castano Results

On Saturday, July 17, Showtime Boxing will host Charlo vs. Castano from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

In the night’s headliner, WBC, WBA and IBF champion Jermell Charlo and WBO champion Brian Castaño battle for undisputed status at super welterweight. The four 154-pounds will be up for grabs for the first time.

The action airs live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano – for IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super welterweight titles
Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit – for interim lightweight title
Immanuwel Aleem vs. Amilcar Vidal
Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Khiary Gray
Advertisement