Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi Results

On Friday, Dec. 3, Bellator will host Bellator 272, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event features a bantamweight title fight between champion Sergio Pettis and challenger Kyoji Horiguchi.

The Bellator 272 preliminary card kicks off live on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for the bantamweight title

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Alfie Davis

Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Jornel Lugo vs. Tommy Espinosa

Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins

Vinicius de Jesus vs. Levan Chokheli

Mike Hamel vs. Killys Mota

Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King

Kai Kamaka III vs. John De Jesus

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Oliver Enkamp

Spike Carlyle vs. Dan Moret