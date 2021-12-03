Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi Results

On Friday, Dec. 3, Bellator will host Bellator 272, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event features a bantamweight title fight between champion Sergio Pettis and challenger Kyoji Horiguchi.
The Bellator 272 preliminary card kicks off live on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for the bantamweight title
Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Alfie Davis
Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody
Jornel Lugo vs. Tommy Espinosa
Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins
Vinicius de Jesus vs. Levan Chokheli
Mike Hamel vs. Killys Mota
Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King
Kai Kamaka III vs. John De Jesus
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Oliver Enkamp
Spike Carlyle vs. Dan Moret
