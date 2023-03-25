BKFC 39 Results: Hart Mauls Savage; Barnett Wins By Injury

On Friday, Mar. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 39: Barnett Jr. vs. Alvarez, live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The event featured two title fights.

The free prelims aired live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card, available to subscribers of the BKTV app, at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Reginald Barnett, Jr. def. Frank Alvarez by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:00 – for the bantamweight title

Britain Hart def. Jenny “Savage” Clausius by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 49-45) – for the strawweight title

Will Worley def. Dimitri Angelini by KO. Round 1, 1:10

Ka’Sim Ruffin def. Trai Santos by KO. Round 4, 1:47

Jay Jackson def. David Simpson by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 1:32

Stanislav Grosu def. Quartus Stitt by KO. Round 2, 1:59

Kyle Wright def. Pat Casey by TKO. Round 3, 1:18

Zachary Calmus def. Mikey Furnier by KO. Round 2, 0:49

Quintan Foye def. Cody Jenkins by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3)

Brian Maxwell def. Dan Bunyan