ONE Championship: Battleground Results

On Friday, July 30, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Battleground from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The main event will put the spotlight on two of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. Strawweight champion Sam-A Gaiyanghado looks to defend his belt against promotional newcomer Prajanchai. Both have made a name for themselves off Muay Thai, but their main difference comes in age. At 37 years old, Sam-A must hold off another young challenger with the title on the line.

In the co-headliner, N Sang takes on Leandro Ataides. After being a two-division champ, N Sang lost both of his titles to Reinier de Ridder in a span of six months. He now has the opportunity to start his journey back to a title shot. On the contrary, Ataides finds himself in a similar position. Ataides had won three straight fights before losing his last match-up against De Ridder. Both fighters want to get revenge on the champion, but only one can take the next step forward.

The card airs on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai – for strawweight title

Aung La N Sang vs. Leandro Ataides

Ryuto Sawada vs. Gustavo Balart

Ritu Phogat vs. Heqin Lin

Rui Chen vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Victoria Lee vs. Luping Wang