On Thursday, Dec. 10, Bellator MMA will host its 254th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, undefeated flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane puts her belt on the line against fellow unbeaten Juliana Velasquez. Macfarlane aims to score her fifth straight title defense against the Brazilian challenger.

The prelims kick off live above at 7:45 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the main card on the CBS Sports Network.

