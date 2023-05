UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Results

On Saturday, May 6, the UFC will host UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark N.J. The event features a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

The UFC 288 early prelims air live on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card stays on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay=per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – for the bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jéssica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Parker Porter vs. Braxton Smith

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Phil Hawes

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro