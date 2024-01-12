Jonathan Haggerty to Face Felipe Lobo in ONE Fight Night 19 Main Event

Jonathan Haggerty became the undisputed bantamweight king in 2023. “The General” will begin 2024 by defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship at ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, Feb. 16.

The first challenge to his throne will come from Brazil’s Felipe Lobo.

Lobo got his ONE Championship career off to a great start with key wins over Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon and Rodlek PK Saenchai. In his last outing, Lobo scored a come-from-behind knockout over Saemapetch Fairtex.

His performance last April shot him to the forefront of the division as one of the top challengers. “Demolition Man” now gets his shot at the belt in Bangkok.

Haggerty has been on a roll since moving up to the bantamweight division. The Brit destroyed Thai icon Nong-O Hama to win the Muay Thai title and then beat MMA king Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

He has looked outstanding and nearly flawless, competing at a more natural weight class.

However, Lobo’s resiliency could be an X-Factor in this matchup, proving that it is a can’t-miss affair when the bell rings.

The intangibles for both men make it an exciting main event for ONE’s next U.S. primetime event on Prime Video. The red-hot bantamweight division will shine under the spotlight, and one man will walk out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as the undisputed champion.

ONE Fight Night 19 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 16, to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers. The action begins at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.