Bellator 294’s Kenneth Cross: Ready to Make a Statement

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA lightweight Kenneth “The Boss” Cross. Cross last fought in Dec. 2021, extending his record to 13-3 with a win against Jose Martinez at XFC Young Guns 4. On Friday, Apr. 21, he makes his promotional debut at Bellator 294 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 28-year-old has been matched up against Killys Mota, who holds a promotional record of 3-2. Click the photo above to view the full video interview.

Cross discusses what led to him being removed from The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 cast, signing with Bellator, and his goals for the future.

