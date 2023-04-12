Bellator 294’s Danny Sabatello: Unhappy With Judges, Looking to Finish Breno

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA bantamweight Danny Sabatello. Sabatello last fought in Dec. 2022, when he dropped a close split decision to Raufeon Stots in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix. He discusses his thoughts on the judging in that fight, his upcoming battle with Marcos Breno at Bellator 294 on Apr. 21, and avoiding street fights. Click on the photo above to view the interview.

Sabatello’s loss to Stots put his professional MMA record at 13-2. Despite receiving backlash from the fans, the 30-year-old stays true to himself, making him one of the most intriguing characters in MMA.

