Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 64: Aalon Cruz

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 64 featuring former UFC, and recent Bellator, fighter Aalon Cruz. Cruz talks about his UFC run, how it changed his fight preparation, his time post-UFC and how excited he was to get the opportunity to fight for Bellator. He discussed his current anime interests, getting to fight in Hawaii and life as “Coach”.

